Wildcats land junior college defensive tackle Vaai Seumalo

A day after playing in the KJCCC Championship Game, Garden City Community College defensive tackle Vaai Seumalo commits to Kansas State. He is the 13th verbal pledge of the class for the Wildcats and is actually the first defensive lineman.

The defensive line will be addressed heavily the rest of the cycle, especially on the interior due to the expected departures of Eli Huggins and Timmy Horne but also potentially Robert Hentz. That's essentially everyone that played the nose guard role this year.

Know what Seumalo can play? The nose guard position. The fit is immense. So is Seumalo, as he is listed at 6-foot-4 and over 300 pounds. He has a similar build and frame as what they landed in Timmy Horne, via the transfer portal last season.

Seumalo played in two seasons in the 2021 calendar year, due to Covid-19 restrictions and delays. He was incredibly disruptive, even if his production didn't always show up on the stat sheet. He also didn't play his first football game until he was a senior in high school.

Keep in mind, the junior colleges aren't going to be scoured as much because they'll have less talent with penalty-free transfers being permitted, but also because teams will look to the portal more than the junior college level. That should allow some gems to be found.

The Wildcats will hope that is the case for Seumalo.