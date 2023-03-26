2024 LB Jake Stonebraker commits to K-State
K-State football added its fourth commitment of the 2024 recruiting class on Sunday afternoon, and their first member of the defense with Castle Rock, CO native Jake Stonebraker. Other members of the class are Colorado QB Blake Barnett and offensive linemen Ryan Howard and Gus Hawkins.
Stonebraker received his offer from K-State back in January, and visited in September for K-State's loss to Tulane.
Stonebraker held offers from Colorado, UNLV and Central Michigan. He had other Power 5 interests from Nebraska, Iowa State, Kansas and other schools in the midwest.
Stonebraker stands at 6'1" and 205 pounds, and while he commits as a linebacker, he also plays running back for Douglas County High. His film is great and he is likely to be one of the top-rated players, if not number one, in the state of Colorado for the 2024 recruiting cycle.
In his last two seasons at Douglas County, Stonebraker has put up 71 tackles, 7 tackles for loss and 2 sacks in 20 games through his sophomore and junior seasons.
Offensively, he ran for nearly 1,000 yards in 2022 and rushed for 8 touchdowns for the Huskies.