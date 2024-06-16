2025 CB Jojo Scott commits to Kansas State
After attacking the middle of the country for their recent commitments, Kansas State moved to the East Coast for a three-star cornerback with multiple Power 4 offers.
On Sunday, Lakeland (Fla.) Victory Christian Academy cornerback Jojo Scott announced his commitment to Kansas State following his official visit with the Wildcats over the weekend.
Scott held interest from multiple Power 4 schools, including Wisconsin, Oregon State, Kansas, and others. The 6-foot-2 cornerback even had a visit scheduled to Kansas next weekend, but has canceled it following his commitment.
Scott and cornerbacks coach Van Malone have built a strong relationship, with Malone leading the charge for his eventual commitment. Scott told EMAW Online in May that he talked to Malone "a lot."
Scott is K-State's eighth commitment in the 2025 class and the fifth over the last week when Derby (Kans.) cornerback Martel Jackson announced his commitment following his official visit. The Wildcats' class is currently the 57th-ranked class in the country.