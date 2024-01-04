Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman will have his work cut out for him at the wide receiver position. Although Kansas State brought in two freshman wide receivers during December's National Signing Period, the Wildcats lack the option to pair with true freshman standout Jayce Brown, who broke onto the scene midway through last season. While the junior college ranks could give the Wildcats an immediate option, it feels more likely that the Wildcats look towards the transfer portal for a player who can contribute immediately. If that's the case, here are five wide receivers the Wildcats could pursue.

LAJOHNTAY WESTER - FLORIDA ATLANTIC

LaJohntay Wester (© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports)

A multi-year contributor for Florida Atlantic, LaJohntay Wester entered the transfer portal after a breakout season that saw the Florida-native total 1,168 yards and 8 touchdowns on 108 receptions. Wester quickly earned an offer from Kansas State, but since then, his recruitment has been quiet. Colorado and Florida State are supposed contenders for the 5-foot-11 wide receiver, but it's unclear who else is involved. Wester primarily played in the slot for FAU, which could cause a weird fit with Brown, but both could be interchangeable for the Wildcats.

MALIK BENSON - ALABAMA

Malik Benson (© John Reed-USA TODAY Sports)

A recent acquisition to the transfer portal, Kansas-native Malik Benson entered the portal following Alabama's loss to Michigan in the College Football Playoffs. Benson joined Alabama from Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, where he stood out for his speed and production. As a freshman, Benson caught 49 passes for 1,229 yards and 11 touchdowns, which saw him earn a spot on the NJCAA D1 All-American first-team. Benson, however, didn't see much playing time with the Crimson Tide, recording just 162 yards and a touchdown. Kansas State pursued Benson coming out of JUCO, and now he's available again. Will Kansas State choose to pursue him?

JABRE BARBER - TROY

Jabre Barber (Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports)

Kansas State has already locked in a visit with Troy transfer wide receiver Jabre Barber, but they're not alone. Along with the Wildcats, Kansas State has reportedly locked in visits with Texas A&M, South Carolina, and Florida State. And he may add a few more. Barber is a versatile wide receiver who was incredibly productive for Troy, posting 999 yards and five touchdowns this season. Over his career, he totaled 1,674 yards and 10 scores. Barber played against Kansas State this season, recording three receptions for 42 yards. In Troy's bowl game, he recorded 107 yards on 10 receptions.

ELIJAH SARRATT - JAMES MADISON

ELIJAH SARRATT (Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports)

James Madison wide receiver Elijah Sarratt reported a Kansas State offer after entering the transfer portal, and it's obvious why the Wildcats would be interested in him. Last season, Sarratt posted 1,191 yards and 8 touchdowns for James Madison, leading them to an 11-2 season. Following the season, their head coach, Curt Cignetti, left for Indiana, causing an exodus through the transfer portal. Sarratt will have other Power 5 programs interested in him, but Kansas State has at least kicked the tires on him.

DANTE CEPHAS - PENN STATE

Dante Cephas played under K-State WR coach Matthew Middleton at Kent State

Dante Cephas is a two-time transfer, transferring from Kent State to Penn State before the start of this season. His time at Penn State was short-lived, however. After making six starts and recording 246 yards and two touchdowns for the Nittany Lions, Cephas entered the transfer portal again. At Kent State, Cephas was highly productive, accumulating 1,984 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021 and 2022. Following his 2022 season, Cephas earned NFL Draft hype as a late-round draft pick. We mention Cephas because at Kent State, his wide receiver coach was Matthew Middleton, who currently coaches wide receivers for K-State. A reunion with his wide receiver coach is possible, as is one with Sean Lewis, his old head coach, at San Diego State.