{{ timeAgo('2022-07-18 11:57:51 -0500') }} basketball

Basketball Roster & Recruiting Center

Grant Flanders • KStateOnline
Writer/Producer
@GrantFlanders
Kansas State Basketball Scholarship Chart
POS. Fr. So. Jr. Sr. 5th

GUARDS

1

1

0

0

3

FORWARDS

1

0

1

2

0

POSTS

0

1

0

0

1

TOTAL: 11/13

2

2

1

2

4

Special note: Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, any junior or older on the team still has an extra (5th) year of eligibility at their disposal.

For example, Ismael Massoud and Nae'Qwan Tomlin are entering their fourth years of college basketball and are noted as a "seniors". If they choose to do so, they could use their extra year of eligibility and be considered a "fifth year senior" in the 2023-2024 season.

Markquis Nowell, Desi Sills and Tykei Greene are the only Wildcats currently on the roster that are entering as a fifth year senior. Abayomi Iyiola enters as a sixth year senior since he redshirted (RS = used redshirt) his third season of college basketball.

Markquis Nowell
Markquis Nowell

GUARDS (5 on scholarship)

5th - Markquis Nowell, Desi Sills, Tykei Greene

SR -

JR -

SO - Cam Carter

FR - Dorian Finister

