Fact or Fiction: Nowell averages double-digits in Big 12 play

The argument for fiction is a wild one. Kansas State has actually played better when Markquis Nowell does not score or shoot well.

In games K-State has won this season, Nowell is averaging 11.2 points per game. But in the two conference games they have won, he is only averaging 5.5.

In contrast, Nowell is averaging 14 points per game in the losses, and specifically averaging 14.7 points per game in the three conference losses. They're also 6-2 when he shoots below 40 percent and 4-4 when he shoots above 40 percent.

Thus, the argument is that the Wildcats have been a better team with him more of a distributor, rather than a scorer.