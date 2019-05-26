It's time to get to know some new Wildcats! Over the rest of the month the KSO staff will be bringing you brief Q&A's with the incoming freshman yet to arrive on campus. The next in line of new Kansas State players is offensive lineman Taylor Poitier.

Q: When do you plan to get to Manhattan? A: I plan to move in on June 7th. Q: What is your height and weight? A: I'm 6-foot-3 and 275 pounds. Q: Who are the fellow recruits/commits you speak with the most? A: I know Cooper Beebe, Joshua Youngblood and Trevor Stange the most. Q: What have you been working on since your season ended? A: I have been working on my balance, quickness and a lot on explosion.

Q: What is the No. 1 thing about K-State that won you over? A: Coach Riley. We clicked as soon as we got off the phone. He is such a great man. Q: What are your goals for your first season at Kansas State? A: I want to be significant enough to where I'm traveling to every game with the team. I want to get a lot of good reps. Q: What is something that people would think is unique about you? A: I go out and help my community. I volunteer at homeless shelters all the time.