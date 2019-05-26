Freshman Files: Taylor Poitier
It's time to get to know some new Wildcats! Over the rest of the month the KSO staff will be bringing you brief Q&A's with the incoming freshman yet to arrive on campus.
The next in line of new Kansas State players is offensive lineman Taylor Poitier.
Q: When do you plan to get to Manhattan?
A: I plan to move in on June 7th.
Q: What is your height and weight?
A: I'm 6-foot-3 and 275 pounds.
Q: Who are the fellow recruits/commits you speak with the most?
A: I know Cooper Beebe, Joshua Youngblood and Trevor Stange the most.
Q: What have you been working on since your season ended?
A: I have been working on my balance, quickness and a lot on explosion.
Q: What is the No. 1 thing about K-State that won you over?
A: Coach Riley. We clicked as soon as we got off the phone. He is such a great man.
Q: What are your goals for your first season at Kansas State?
A: I want to be significant enough to where I'm traveling to every game with the team. I want to get a lot of good reps.
Q: What is something that people would think is unique about you?
A: I go out and help my community. I volunteer at homeless shelters all the time.
Q: What school finished second in your recruitment?
A: Wyoming.
Q: Which current assistant coach are you closest with?
A: Coach Riley and coach Taylor (Braet).
Q: What advice would you give to younger recruits now that you have gone through it?
A: Stay positive. When people are done working, go get some extra work in. Play the way you play, not the way that others play. Be yourself.