Football: Teammates not surprised by Ta'Quan Roberson's cameo
Following an injury to Avery Johnson, Roberson made a brief cameo in the second half.
• Kevin Fielder
Kansas State vs. Colorado Review: Defensive PFF Grades, Snap Counts
A look at how K-State's defense fared against Colorado.
• Kevin Fielder
Kansas State vs. Colorado Review: Offensive PFF Grades, Snap Counts
Kansas State's offense performed well against Colorado
• Kevin Fielder
Watch: Chris Klieman and quarterback Avery Johnson press conference
Watch Chris Klieman and Avery Johnson's weekly press conferences
• Kevin Fielder
Game MVPs: Kansas State vs. Colorado
K-State had plenty of standout performances in their 31-28 win over Colorado
• Jake Stephens
Game MVPs: No. 18 Kansas State defeats West Virginia, 45-18
