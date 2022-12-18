For the second straight Sunday, K-State picked up a commitment in the transfer portal. After adding Iowa wideout Keagan Johnson last weekend, the Wildcats addressed the other side of the ball by adding North Dakota State transfer Marques Sigle, a 5'11" corner.

Sigle appeared in 11 games this season for the Bison, who will be playing for the FCS National Championship on January 8th. In 2022, Sigle made 27 tackles and had two interceptions, while breaking up three passes as well. He also forced a fumble.

The native of Omaha played in every regular season game for North Dakota State, with the last being on November 19th against North Dakota. In addition to the offer from K-State, Sigle held transfer portal offers from Colorado State, Akron, Kent State, Ball State, James Madison and Murray State.

Although Sigle will be the less heralded of defensive back transfers over the last few seasons, the track record is pretty strong for Joe Klanderman's defense. Josh Hayes and Drake Cheatum stepped in and played great football for the Wildcats this year, while the 2021 additions of Julius Brents and Reggie Stubblefield were huge adds as well. Sigle will now try to be the next defensive back transfer to crack the rotation and provide some depth and support.

Sigle will have two seasons of eligibility left but will be eligible for a redshirt season.