After a strong recruiting class in year one for Jerome Tang and his staff in Manhattan, the Wildcats are starting strong in 2024 to finish higher than the No. 23 class. Bartlesville, Okla. guard and the No. 35 overall recruit in the country, David Castillo has committed to K-State.

Castillo selected K-State over key contenders like Kansas and Oklahoma State, the two schools in addition to K-State that he made official visits to. Castillo made multiple visits to Manhattan in the last year, taking in a football game in the fall and then making his official visit in January for the Texas Tech game.

Castillo also took visits to Arkansas and Oklahoma during his recruitment.

K-State's relationship with Castillo has a lot of different levels to it. The communication started between the two sides when Bruce Weber's regime was still in place at K-State and when Jerome Tang and his staff took over they stayed locked in on Castillo. Assistant Rodney Perry helped facilitate communication with the talented guard. In addition to the recruiting, former Wildcat Clent Stewart is Castillo's head coach at Bartlesville High and came with Castillo on his visits to K-State this past year.

The accolades for Castillo go on for a while, including two gold medals he won while playing for Team USA junior teams and also plays for Blake Griffin's AAU team. Castillo has averaged well over 20 points per game each season of his first three years at Bartlesville, including multiple 30-point games as well.

As it stands right now, Castillo is K-State's highest-ranked commit since Wally Judge in 2009 was a five-star and No. 18 overall.