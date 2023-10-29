Advertisement
Kansas State ranked in AP Poll, unranked in Coaches Poll

Kevin Fielder • EMAWOnline
Managing Editor
Following Kansas State's blowout victory over Houston, the Wildcats are back in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Kansas State has not been in the poll since their early season flutter, which included losses to Missouri and Oklahoma State but found themselves back at No. 25 in the Week 10 poll.

Kansas State is one of four Big 12 teams in the poll. Texas and Oklahoma retain their spot but move to No. 7 and No. 10, respectively. Kansas also entered the Top 25 following their upset victory over Oklahoma. The Jayhawks are ranked No. 22 in the country.

AP TOP 25 - WEEK 10

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Ohio State

4. Florida State

5. Washington

6. Oregon

7. Texas

8. Alabama

9. Penn State

10. Oklahoma

11. Ole Miss

12. Notre Dame

13. LSU

14. Missouri

15. Louisville

16. Oregon State

17. Air Force

18. Utah

19. Tennessee

20. UCLA

21. Tulane

22. Kansas

23. James Madison

24. USC

25. Kansas State

In the USA Today US LBM Coaches Poll, Kansas State remains on the outside looking in.

Kansas State received the most votes of unranked teams, meaning they sit at No. 26.

USA TODAY COACHES POLL - WEEK 10

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Ohio State

4. Florida State

5. Washington

6. Texas

7. Oregon

8. Alabama

9. Penn State

10. Ole Miss

11. Oklahoma

12. Notre Dame

13. LSU

14. Missouri

15. Louisville

16. Tennessee

17. Air Force

18. Utah

19. Oregon State

20. UCLA

21. Tulane

22. USC

23. Kansas

24. James Madison

25. North Carolina

26. Kansas State

