The coaches are higher on Kansas State than the media.

Kansas State found its way back in the US LBM Coaches Poll, earning the No. 25 spot. Just above them was rivals Kansas. Texas (No. 5) and Oklahoma (No. 14) were the other Big 12 teams in the poll.

The entire Week 4 Coaches Poll is as follows:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Ohio State

4. Florida State

5. Texas

6. USC

7. Penn State

8. Washington

9. Oregon

10. Utah

11. Alabama

12. LSU

13. Notre Dame

14. Oklahoma

15. North Carolina

16. Duke

17. Washington State

18. Miami

19. Tennessee

20. Ole Miss

21. Oregon State

22. Missouri

23. Florida

24. Kansas

25. Kansas State