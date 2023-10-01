Kansas State unranked in Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 Poll
The bye week wasn't too kind to Kansas State's standing in USA Today's US LBM Coaches Poll and Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
Despite being ranked in the Coaches Poll last week, Kansas State dropped out of the poll following the team's bye week.
The Wildcats still received 73 votes, which places them at No. 27 in the country and right behind Maryland (No. 26).
In terms of Big 12 teams, Kansas State remains the third-highest-ranked team in the conference. Texas (No. 4) and Oklahoma (No. 12) are the only Big 12 teams above the Wildcats.
USA Today Coaches Poll: Week 6
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. Ohio State
4. Texas
5. FSU
6. Penn State
7. USC
8. Washington
9. Oregon
10. Alabama
11. Notre Dame
12. Oklahoma
13. North Carolina
14. Washington State
15. Ole Miss
16. Oregon State
17. Miami
18. Tennessee
19. Utah
20. Kentucky
21. Duke
22. Missouri
23. LSU
24. Fresno State
25. Louisville
26. Maryland
27. Kansas State
Kansas State remained unranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, as they find themselves at No. 27.
The Wildcats have been unranked since their three-point loss to Missouri. The week prior, Kansas State was ranked in the teens, but the defeat caused a free fall they haven't recovered from.
AP Top 25 Poll: Week 6
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. Texas
4. Ohio State
5. Florida State
6. Penn State
7. Washington
8. Oregon
9. USC
10. Notre Dame
11. Alabama
12. Oklahoma
13. Washington State
14. North Carolina
15. Oregon State
16. Ole Miss
17. Miami
18. Utah
19. Duke
20. Kentucky
21. Missouri
22. Tennessee
23. LSU
24. Fresno State
25. Louisville
26. Maryland
27. Kansas State