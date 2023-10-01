News More News
Kansas State unranked in Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 Poll

Kevin Fielder • EMAWOnline
Managing Editor
@TheKevinFielder

The bye week wasn't too kind to Kansas State's standing in USA Today's US LBM Coaches Poll and Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

Despite being ranked in the Coaches Poll last week, Kansas State dropped out of the poll following the team's bye week.

The Wildcats still received 73 votes, which places them at No. 27 in the country and right behind Maryland (No. 26).

In terms of Big 12 teams, Kansas State remains the third-highest-ranked team in the conference. Texas (No. 4) and Oklahoma (No. 12) are the only Big 12 teams above the Wildcats.

USA Today Coaches Poll: Week 6

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Ohio State

4. Texas

5. FSU

6. Penn State

7. USC

8. Washington

9. Oregon

10. Alabama

11. Notre Dame

12. Oklahoma

13. North Carolina

14. Washington State

15. Ole Miss

16. Oregon State

17. Miami

18. Tennessee

19. Utah

20. Kentucky

21. Duke

22. Missouri

23. LSU

24. Fresno State

25. Louisville

26. Maryland

27. Kansas State

Kansas State remained unranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, as they find themselves at No. 27.

The Wildcats have been unranked since their three-point loss to Missouri. The week prior, Kansas State was ranked in the teens, but the defeat caused a free fall they haven't recovered from.

AP Top 25 Poll: Week 6

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Texas

4. Ohio State

5. Florida State

6. Penn State

7. Washington

8. Oregon

9. USC

10. Notre Dame

11. Alabama

12. Oklahoma

13. Washington State

14. North Carolina

15. Oregon State

16. Ole Miss

17. Miami

18. Utah

19. Duke

20. Kentucky

21. Missouri

22. Tennessee

23. LSU

24. Fresno State

25. Louisville

26. Maryland

27. Kansas State

