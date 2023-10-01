The bye week wasn't too kind to Kansas State's standing in USA Today's US LBM Coaches Poll and Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

Despite being ranked in the Coaches Poll last week, Kansas State dropped out of the poll following the team's bye week.

The Wildcats still received 73 votes, which places them at No. 27 in the country and right behind Maryland (No. 26).

In terms of Big 12 teams, Kansas State remains the third-highest-ranked team in the conference. Texas (No. 4) and Oklahoma (No. 12) are the only Big 12 teams above the Wildcats.