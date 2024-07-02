Kennedy Taylor (Photo by Nathan Papes/ Springfield News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Kansas State women's basketball didn't have a busy offseason, and that might have been a good thing. Between the good news of Ayoka Lee's return and the lack of players entering the transfer portal, the Wildcats will have a similar look for next season. Still, head coach Jeff Mittie and his staff did add three new faces, including two transfer portal acquisitions. Missouri State forward Kennedy Taylor and Tulsa forward Temira Poindexter join K-State from the transfer portal, while guard Finley Ohnstad is the lone high school recruit. Here is a look at each newcomer and their path to Manhattan.

G FINLEY OHNSTAD

A multiple-year standout for Lakeville South High School, guard Finley Ohnstad was named a 2024 all-state honoree by the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association. Ohnstad developed as a legitimate scoring threat in high school, breaking multiple school records. In a game against Wynzata in 2023, Ohnstad broke the school's record for most points in a game, scoring 45 points on nine made three-pointers. Ohnstad finished her high school career with a school-record 1,587 career points. "Finley has good size for a versatile player," Mittie said about Ohnstad. "She has good shooting ability that can play anywhere from a big guard to a small forward." Ohnstad comes from a basketball family, as her parents played college basketball at Minnesota. Her mother, Angie Iverson-Ohnstad, was a standout for the Gophers, making the All-Big Ten team twice in her career.

F TEMIRA POINDEXTER

Tulsa transfer Temira Poindexter boasts an impressive trophy cabinet from her time with the Golden Hurricane. Poindexter played in 93 games for Tulsa, finishing third in program history for career points with 1,560. Poindexter also finished fifth in career field goals made (569) and third in career 3-pointers made (181). As a junior, Poindexter had arguably her best season, being named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Year after averaging 21 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. Tulsa finished with a 25-10 record and made the WBIT. In a WBIT win against Arkansas, Poindexter recorded 21 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists. She followed that up with 19 points on 57.4% shooting against Georgetown. Before joining Tulsa, Poindexter was a standout at Sapulpa High School in Oklahoma. As a senior, she helped lead Sapula to a 19-3 record and a Class 5A State Championship. Her father, Ray, made two NCAA Tournaments at Tulsa in the 1990s. Poindexter brings a combination of experience and talent that should help elevate K-State to another level next season. Not only is she capable of leading the team in scoring on any given night, but she's also capable of being a solid secondary piece.

F KENNEDY TAYLOR