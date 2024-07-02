Kansas State women's basketball didn't have a busy offseason, and that might have been a good thing.
Between the good news of Ayoka Lee's return and the lack of players entering the transfer portal, the Wildcats will have a similar look for next season.
Still, head coach Jeff Mittie and his staff did add three new faces, including two transfer portal acquisitions. Missouri State forward Kennedy Taylor and Tulsa forward Temira Poindexter join K-State from the transfer portal, while guard Finley Ohnstad is the lone high school recruit.
Here is a look at each newcomer and their path to Manhattan.
G FINLEY OHNSTAD
A multiple-year standout for Lakeville South High School, guard Finley Ohnstad was named a 2024 all-state honoree by the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association.
Ohnstad developed as a legitimate scoring threat in high school, breaking multiple school records. In a game against Wynzata in 2023, Ohnstad broke the school's record for most points in a game, scoring 45 points on nine made three-pointers. Ohnstad finished her high school career with a school-record 1,587 career points.
"Finley has good size for a versatile player," Mittie said about Ohnstad. "She has good shooting ability that can play anywhere from a big guard to a small forward."
Ohnstad comes from a basketball family, as her parents played college basketball at Minnesota. Her mother, Angie Iverson-Ohnstad, was a standout for the Gophers, making the All-Big Ten team twice in her career.
F TEMIRA POINDEXTER
Tulsa transfer Temira Poindexter boasts an impressive trophy cabinet from her time with the Golden Hurricane.
Poindexter played in 93 games for Tulsa, finishing third in program history for career points with 1,560. Poindexter also finished fifth in career field goals made (569) and third in career 3-pointers made (181).
As a junior, Poindexter had arguably her best season, being named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Year after averaging 21 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. Tulsa finished with a 25-10 record and made the WBIT.
In a WBIT win against Arkansas, Poindexter recorded 21 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists. She followed that up with 19 points on 57.4% shooting against Georgetown.
Before joining Tulsa, Poindexter was a standout at Sapulpa High School in Oklahoma. As a senior, she helped lead Sapula to a 19-3 record and a Class 5A State Championship. Her father, Ray, made two NCAA Tournaments at Tulsa in the 1990s.
Poindexter brings a combination of experience and talent that should help elevate K-State to another level next season. Not only is she capable of leading the team in scoring on any given night, but she's also capable of being a solid secondary piece.
F KENNEDY TAYLOR
Despite playing her college career at Colorado and Missouri State, Kennedy Taylor played high school basketball in Kansas at Shawnee Mission NW High School.
After garnering multiple all-state honorees and being named the 2021 Sports in Kansas 6A Player of the Year, Taylor was considered one of the top girl's basketball prospects in the Sunflower State.
After not playing much at Colorado, Taylor transferred to Missouri State, where she played in 65 games.
During her two seasons at Missouri State, Taylor averaged 11.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. She averaged 10.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game in her final season with the Lady Bears, playing primarily off the bench.
Her best game last season came against Drake in the MVC Tournament Final, where she posted 22 points and 11 rebounds. She followed that performance up with 12 points and 9 rebounds against Illinois in the WBIT.
With one season of eligibility remaining, Taylor will bring experience and a willingness to play off the bench for the Wildcats. She may never start a game for the Wildcats, but she will be a reliable defender and role player off the bench, which should help make K-State's bench even more formidable.
Taylor's brother, Ethan, is a 7-foot center prospect in the 2026 recruiting class. He currently holds offers from Missouri and Tennessee.
