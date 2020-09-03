LB Krew Jackson shares why he picked Kansas State
The latest prospect to commit to Kansas State in the Class of 2021 was the biggest surprise, yet. In fact, he was never on any of the KSO big boards. Oops, I probably just told on ourselves a bit.
Arizona native Krew Jackson is the newest Wildcat. He committed to K-State on August 25. It was the third consecutive day that Chris Klieman and company added to their class, following defensive end Ozzie Hoffler of Georgia and offensive lineman Andrew Leingang of North Dakota.
Jackson, while listed as a safety in the Rivals database, is being recruited as a linebacker by the Wildcats. He would instantly be the longest linebacker on the roster, at 6-foot-5. Obviously, he needs to tack on some bulk, but he has a massive amount of size potential.
Most felt that he would be headed to Tempe and play for Herman Edwards and Arizona State. The Sun Devils struck out and Kansas State came out ahead.
“I’m just feeling pretty good about K-State,” Jackson explained. “The coaching staff really made me feel like I could make my mark there.”
The coaches in Manhattan love to bring in prospects and help them grow, rather than scoop up players that they have to re-shape. It takes one of the steps out of the process. They can build them up without having to tear them down first.
Jackson fits this strategy, especially in regard to linebacker. That is why he was aggressively pursued by assistants Mike Tuiasosopo and Steve Stanard, despite it never popping up on our radar.
Without receiving a visit from him, they defeated plenty of other power five programs for Jackson. It wasn’t just Arizona State.
His other offers were from Arizona, Boise State, Boston College, BYU, Iowa State, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Virginia and Washington State.
It helped that Jackson was able to learn a little bit more about Manhattan from one of his teammates. Three-star offensive tackle Isaia Glass of Queen Creek High was able to go on a tour with his family and check out a handful of campuses before committing to Arizona State.
Glass had this to say about his stop at K-State.
“K-State had a very cool stadium and I enjoyed the town. They are definitely a school I’m highly considering.”
While conversations with Glass played a factor, there were many that moved him to decide to play his college football for the Wildcats.
“I wanted to be a part of what they’re building,” Jackson shared. “They are building something great. It is a family-type of organization and they are genuine about wanting to see me grow as a football player and as a person. It is a great defensive scheme, with great coaches and in a true college town atmosphere with Big 12 competition.”
