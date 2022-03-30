Marco Borne announced as Kansas State Chief of Staff
First-year Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang continued to build out his coaching staff on Wednesday (March 30) with the addition of veteran head coach Marco Borne as his Chief of Staff.
"Much like Jareem (Dowling), Marco is another great addition to the staff and I'm excited to welcome him and his wife Genean to K-State," said Tang. "He is someone that I have known for a long time, having recruited high school players in both Texas and Louisiana where Marco has coached extensively over the last 20 years. His experience as a head coach at both the high school and NAIA levels as well as his time with the Haitian Junior and National Teams will be a huge asset to me as I transition to being a head coach for the first time at the college level."
Borne is the second announced member of Tang’s inaugural coaching staff at K-State, as Jareem Dowling was named an assistant coach on Tuesday (March 29).
Borne has 20 years of experience, including 14 as a head coach at both the high school and NAIA levels. He has served as the head coach at three different NAIA programs, including his alma mater Dillard University (2000-04), Southern University-New Orleans (2006-07) and Paul Quinn College (2009-11), in addition to a seven-year stint (2011-18) at Roosevelt High School in Dallas. He also has international coaching experience, as the head coach of the Haitian Junior National Team as well as an assistant coach for the Haitian Senior National Team from 2017-20.
Borne has helped lead five different programs to historical record-breaking seasons in his career, including a Louisiana high school state championship while coaching future NBA player Greg Monroe as an assistant coach at Cox High School in 2008. In addition to his ties in the Texas and Louisiana prep ranks, he has coached extensively in the international ranks, including in Haiti, Poland, Puerto Rico, Barbados and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
“My family and I are very excited to join the K-State family,” said Borne. “I am extremely thankful for this opportunity and look forward Wildcat Nation celebrating and enjoying their men’s basketball program.”
A native of New Orleans, Borne arrives at K-State after spending the 2021-22 season as the associate head coach at Alcorn State, where he helped the Braves to a record-breaking season, in which, a team picked seventh in the preseason poll won the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) regular-season title and advanced to the NIT. It was the school’s first conference championship in 20 years, while it was the first postseason appearance in 35 seasons.
Prior to his stint at Alcorn State, Borne spent three years (2017-20) as the head coach of the Haitian Junior National Team, helping the U16 squad finish second at the FIBA Centrobasket Championship in Hermosillo, Mexico in 2019. He also assisted with the Haitian National Team as they attempted to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.