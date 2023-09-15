Just like he did last offseason, Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang waited until school started to fill his final scholarship.

Tang does so by landing Mississippi State and Providence transfer Will McNair Jr.

McNair is a 6-foot-11, 265 grad transfer from Philadelphia, PA. He averaged 3.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, and shot 45 percent from the field, playing an average of 12 minutes per game last season for the Bulldogs.

McNair spent his first three seasons at New Mexico State. He followed Chris Jans over to Mississippi State where he played for one season. He entered the portal in early May and announced his commitment and signed to Providence, but he just re-entered the portal in early September and announced his decision Friday to join the Cats.

McNair played in 116 games with 29 starts for New Mexico State while he was in Las Cruces. He scored 448 points and grabbed 390 rebounds. He shot 52.8 percent (196-371) from the field for his career.