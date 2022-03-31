Rivals250 QB Avery Johnson moving closer with K-State
The big-time visit of the month of March was when Rivals250 quarterback Avery Johnson made the trip to Manhattan on Tuesday for a spring football practice. Kansas State is still in search of a quar...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news