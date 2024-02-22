Kansas State basketball head coach Jerome Tang met with the media on Thursday afternoon ahead of the Wildcats' home contest against BYU.

As Kansas State rides another losing streak, questions focused on their struggles and how Kansas State has gone from a hot start in the conference to reeling as the season closes.

Kansas State started Big 12 play with a 4-1 record, winning against Baylor, UCF, Oklahoma State, and West Virginia. However, since that game, the Wildcats are 1-7 in conference.



They currently hold a 15-11 overall record and are seeing their chances at the NCAA Tournament slip away.

A win against BYU on Saturday afternoon would go a long way in keeping Kansas State alive in the fight for an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament. However, they would likely need to pick up additional wins in the conference tournament.

Tip-off for the BYU game is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT.

Below is the video of Jerome Tang's press conference.