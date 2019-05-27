It's time to get to know some new Wildcats! Over the rest of the month the KSO staff will be bringing you brief Q&A's with the incoming freshman yet to arrive on campus. Kenny Givens of Chicago, Illinois is up next.



Q: When do you plan to get to Manhattan? A: I will get there June 17th, the day after I graduate high school. Q: What is your height and weight? A: I’m 6-3.5 and 282. Q: Who are the fellow recruits/commits you speak with the most?

A: I speak mostly with Matt, Logan, Joshua, and Thomas. Q: What have you been working on since your season ended?

A: I've been mostly working on my leg strength and speed.

Q: What is the No. 1 thing about K-State that won you over? A: The coaching staff and players welcoming environment and the overall atmosphere and feeling comfortable there already. Q: What are your goals for your first season at Kansas State? A: I plan to come right in working my tail off on and off the field one trying to win a starting position, and two so I can start seeing results early on in my career as a player at K-State. Q:What is something that people would think is unique about you? A: Most people say one of the most unique things about me is my character. I’m very outgoing and outspoken, a very fun person to be around.