Freshman Files: Kenny Givens
It's time to get to know some new Wildcats! Over the rest of the month the KSO staff will be bringing you brief Q&A's with the incoming freshman yet to arrive on campus.
Kenny Givens of Chicago, Illinois is up next.
Q: When do you plan to get to Manhattan?
A: I will get there June 17th, the day after I graduate high school.
Q: What is your height and weight?
A: I’m 6-3.5 and 282.
Q: Who are the fellow recruits/commits you speak with the most?
A: I speak mostly with Matt, Logan, Joshua, and Thomas.
Q: What have you been working on since your season ended?
A: I've been mostly working on my leg strength and speed.
Q: What is the No. 1 thing about K-State that won you over?
A: The coaching staff and players welcoming environment and the overall atmosphere and feeling comfortable there already.
Q: What are your goals for your first season at Kansas State?
A: I plan to come right in working my tail off on and off the field one trying to win a starting position, and two so I can start seeing results early on in my career as a player at K-State.
Q:What is something that people would think is unique about you?
A: Most people say one of the most unique things about me is my character. I’m very outgoing and outspoken, a very fun person to be around.
Q: What school finished second in your recruitment?
A: The University of Toledo
Q: Which current assistant coach are you closest with?
A: I’m closest Coach Klanderman. That’s my dog. Gotta love coach!
Q: What advice would you give to younger recruits now that you have gone through it?
A: One piece of advice I would give to the younger kids coming up in this recruitment process is just be patient and look into all cylinders of the school, whether it be K-State or not, see what the school also has to offer off the field. And most important of all stay humble and never get big headed through the process, because there's always somebody out there working just as hard if not harder than you, so just remain patient and humble.
26 more days 👿👀✅ K-State y’all ready? pic.twitter.com/SD6xHyAwGR— Kenny👿🐆🎒 (@Kennygivens15) May 21, 2019