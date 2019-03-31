Sunday Summary: Spring is in the air
The Sunday Summary catches you up on the week that was at KSO, one that was dominated by spring football and recruiting news.
FOOTBALL
Ten Things: 3.28.19 - A break down 10 things I was able to learn from the second football press conference of the week, one featuring all assistants except for OC Courtney Messingham and DC Scottie Hazelton.
Ten Things: 3.26.18 - The debut of Ten Things came two days earlier, as we discussed our findings from a press conference featuring Messingham and selected Wildcat players - including some newcomers.
He Said It: Courtney Messingham - A quick recap of what K-State's OC had to say in his presser earlier this week.
Messingham/players presser transcript - Sometimes it's nice to just read the words. Big thanks to the KSU Sports Information department for providing these transcripts!
Open practice notes - DY got to witness about 30 minutes of practice on Monday; what was he able to learn?
Five Poyntz: Offense making progress - A break down of five key observations from Derek Young so far this spring.
Five Poyntz: Thoughts from assistants - Let's look at what we can take from our opportunities to speak with the Wildcat coaching staff.
March Recruiting Summary: Defense - Detailed look at the Wildcats recruiting needs at every position on the defensive side of the ball, as well as targets to watch.
March Recruiting Summary: Offense - Don't worry, we didn't forget about the offensive side of the football.
UPDATED Roster & Recruiting Center - Or, you could take a look at the whole roster, scholarship numbers and needs at each spot heading into the 2019 season.
Spring Visitor Update - What (offered) prospects are scheduled to visit Manhattan this spring, and when?
Nate Matlack commits to K-State - The three-star defensive end prospect became the first pledge of K-State's Class of 2020
What it means: Matlack commitment - Great, he's committed, but what does Matlack mean to the Wildcats' recruiting efforts?
Turner Corcoran sees K-State practice - Arguably the No. 1 recruit on the Wildcats' board was in Manhattan to see the Wildcats work out.
Corcoran eliminates Ohio State - Oh, and he's crossed one of the biggest names off his list.
QB C.J. Stroud looking to visit - Talented signal caller from California is looking to trip to Manhattan.
DE Alvin Williams favors four - Spoiler alert, K-State makes the cut.
RB Deuce Vaughn schedules visit - Ky Thomas may be committed to Minnesota, but the Wildcats have plenty of other options at tailback.
Cats offer brother of former 'Bama RB - The search for backfield help leads to a name some college football fans may find familiar.
California RB Newell earns offer - Oh, look, another option at tailback. This one of the bigger variety.
RB Jacobs talks thoughts on K-State - Hey, why not one more?
RB Sunday gets offer on visit to Manhattan - Okay, we get it Wildcats, you're looking for depth and talent at tailback.
Wildcats lead for DB Korie Black - The son of former Wildcat Keith Black had a nice visit to K-State (his father did, too), nice enough to put K-State atop his list.
LB Hayes enjoys trip to Little Apple: A big weekend of visitors included Texas linebacker target Demarrquese Hayes.
Texas OL Pullen has K-State in Top Four: The Wildcats have long been a player for the three-star offensive lineman, and a decision may not be far away.
Audio/Video
BASKETBALL
UPDATED Roster & Recruiting Center: Completely re-written and up-to-date breakdown of the Wildcats' roster and needs coming off a Big 12 Championship season.
Start, Stop, Continue - Nine thoughts for K-State basketball this off-season.
Has K-State already conducted its exit interviews? Associate Head Coach Chris Lowery, of course, knows the answer to this.
Wildcat Insider: I am fortunate to fill in for Wyatt Thompson and look back at K-State's season with KMAN's John Kurtz.
The Game: A second (and less serious) appearance with Kurtz this week contains K-State sports talk (and TONS of other chatter...)
Heads up on grad transfer targets - A first hint of names to watch as possible instant impact transfers for the Wildcats.
The latest on K-State's 2019 hoops recruiting efforts - DY catches you up on potential grad transfers and they key names to watch as more 'traditional' recruits.
K-State visits Atlanta guard - Tyrin Lawrence doesn't have a K-State offer, yet, but the Wildcats are showing strong interest in the 2019 combo guard.
St. Louis 7-footer grabs K-State offer - Sure, there's still work to do in 2019, but the Wildcats have offered 2020 center prospect Ryan Kalkbrenner.
Audio/Video