The Sunday Summary catches you up on the week that was at KSO, one that was dominated by spring football and recruiting news.

Ten Things: 3.28.19 - A break down 10 things I was able to learn from the second football press conference of the week, one featuring all assistants except for OC Courtney Messingham and DC Scottie Hazelton.

Ten Things: 3.26.18 - The debut of Ten Things came two days earlier, as we discussed our findings from a press conference featuring Messingham and selected Wildcat players - including some newcomers.

He Said It: Courtney Messingham - A quick recap of what K-State's OC had to say in his presser earlier this week.

Messingham/players presser transcript - Sometimes it's nice to just read the words. Big thanks to the KSU Sports Information department for providing these transcripts!

Open practice notes - DY got to witness about 30 minutes of practice on Monday; what was he able to learn?

Five Poyntz: Offense making progress - A break down of five key observations from Derek Young so far this spring.

Five Poyntz: Thoughts from assistants - Let's look at what we can take from our opportunities to speak with the Wildcat coaching staff.

March Recruiting Summary: Defense - Detailed look at the Wildcats recruiting needs at every position on the defensive side of the ball, as well as targets to watch.

March Recruiting Summary: Offense - Don't worry, we didn't forget about the offensive side of the football.

UPDATED Roster & Recruiting Center - Or, you could take a look at the whole roster, scholarship numbers and needs at each spot heading into the 2019 season.

Spring Visitor Update - What (offered) prospects are scheduled to visit Manhattan this spring, and when?

Nate Matlack commits to K-State - The three-star defensive end prospect became the first pledge of K-State's Class of 2020

What it means: Matlack commitment - Great, he's committed, but what does Matlack mean to the Wildcats' recruiting efforts?

Turner Corcoran sees K-State practice - Arguably the No. 1 recruit on the Wildcats' board was in Manhattan to see the Wildcats work out.

Corcoran eliminates Ohio State - Oh, and he's crossed one of the biggest names off his list.

QB C.J. Stroud looking to visit - Talented signal caller from California is looking to trip to Manhattan.

DE Alvin Williams favors four - Spoiler alert, K-State makes the cut.



RB Deuce Vaughn schedules visit - Ky Thomas may be committed to Minnesota, but the Wildcats have plenty of other options at tailback.

Cats offer brother of former 'Bama RB - The search for backfield help leads to a name some college football fans may find familiar.

California RB Newell earns offer - Oh, look, another option at tailback. This one of the bigger variety.

RB Jacobs talks thoughts on K-State - Hey, why not one more?

RB Sunday gets offer on visit to Manhattan - Okay, we get it Wildcats, you're looking for depth and talent at tailback.

Wildcats lead for DB Korie Black - The son of former Wildcat Keith Black had a nice visit to K-State (his father did, too), nice enough to put K-State atop his list.

LB Hayes enjoys trip to Little Apple: A big weekend of visitors included Texas linebacker target Demarrquese Hayes.

Texas OL Pullen has K-State in Top Four: The Wildcats have long been a player for the three-star offensive lineman, and a decision may not be far away.