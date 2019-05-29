News More News
Freshman Files: Joe Ervin

Joe Ervin, shown on an official visit to Kansas State.
It's time to get to know some new Wildcats! Over the rest of the month the KSO staff will be bringing you brief Q&A's with the incoming freshman yet to arrive on campus.

Tailback Joe Ervin is next on the list.


Q: When do you plan to get to Manhattan?

A: June 9th

Q: What is your height and weight?

A: 5-9, about 190

Q: Who are the fellow recruits/commits you speak with the most?

A: Joshua (Youngblood), but I interact with everyone when I get a chance.

Q: What have you been working on since your season ended?

A: A lot of change of direction and route running.

Q: What is the No. 1 thing about K-State that won you over?

A: They never pressured me about committing and made me feel like my spot was secured throughout the process.

Q: What are your goals for your first season at Kansas State?

A: Iʼd like to compete for early playing time and help my team out anyway possible.

Q: What is something that people would think is unique about you?

A: My smile.

Q: What school finished second in your recruitment?

A: East Carolina University

Q: Which current assistant coach are you closest with?

A: Coach (Brian) Anderson and Sped (Taylor Braet).

Q: What advice would you give to younger recruits now that you have gone through it?

A: To stay on top of their grades and keep focus through the whole process.

Taylor Braet, Ervin, and K-State head coach Chris Klieman.
