It's time to get to know some new Wildcats! Over the rest of the month the KSO staff will be bringing you brief Q&A's with the incoming freshman yet to arrive on campus. Tailback Joe Ervin is next on the list.



Q: When do you plan to get to Manhattan? A: June 9th Q: What is your height and weight? A: 5-9, about 190 Q: Who are the fellow recruits/commits you speak with the most? A: Joshua (Youngblood), but I interact with everyone when I get a chance.

Q: What have you been working on since your season ended? A: A lot of change of direction and route running. Q: What is the No. 1 thing about K-State that won you over? A: They never pressured me about committing and made me feel like my spot was secured throughout the process. Q: What are your goals for your first season at Kansas State? A: Iʼd like to compete for early playing time and help my team out anyway possible. Q: What is something that people would think is unique about you? A: My smile.

Q: What school finished second in your recruitment? A: East Carolina University Q: Which current assistant coach are you closest with? A: Coach (Brian) Anderson and Sped (Taylor Braet). Q: What advice would you give to younger recruits now that you have gone through it? A: To stay on top of their grades and keep focus through the whole process.