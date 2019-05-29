Freshman Files: Joe Ervin
It's time to get to know some new Wildcats! Over the rest of the month the KSO staff will be bringing you brief Q&A's with the incoming freshman yet to arrive on campus.
Tailback Joe Ervin is next on the list.
Q: When do you plan to get to Manhattan?
A: June 9th
Q: What is your height and weight?
A: 5-9, about 190
Q: Who are the fellow recruits/commits you speak with the most?
A: Joshua (Youngblood), but I interact with everyone when I get a chance.
Q: What have you been working on since your season ended?
A: A lot of change of direction and route running.
Q: What is the No. 1 thing about K-State that won you over?
A: They never pressured me about committing and made me feel like my spot was secured throughout the process.
Q: What are your goals for your first season at Kansas State?
A: Iʼd like to compete for early playing time and help my team out anyway possible.
Q: What is something that people would think is unique about you?
A: My smile.
Q: What school finished second in your recruitment?
A: East Carolina University
Q: Which current assistant coach are you closest with?
A: Coach (Brian) Anderson and Sped (Taylor Braet).
Q: What advice would you give to younger recruits now that you have gone through it?
A: To stay on top of their grades and keep focus through the whole process.