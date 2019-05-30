Freshman Files: Kenyon Reed
Freshman Files: Trevor Stange | Chris Herron | Joshua Youngblood | Logan Wilson | C.J. Price | Khalid Duke | William Jones | Taylor Poitier | Kenny Givens | Konner Fox | Joe Ervin
It's time to get to know some new Wildcats! Over the rest of the month the KSO staff will be bringing you brief Q&A's with the incoming freshman yet to arrive on campus.
Time to take a look at California prospect Kenyon Reed.
Q: When do you plan to get to Manhattan?
A: I plan on arriving to Manhattan June 6th.
Q: What is your height and weight?
A: 5-11, 164 last time I went to the doctor.
Q: Who are the fellow recruits/commits you speak with the most?
A: The commit I talk to most would probably be Thomas Grayson mostly; he’s one of my roommates
Q: What have you been working on since your season ended?
A: I have been working on my speed, just making sure that doesn’t go anywhere, I’ve been in track during the football off season.
Q: What is the No. 1 thing about K-State that won you over?
A: What won me over at K-State was definitely the coaches and Wildcat community.
Q: What are your goals for your first season at Kansas State?
A: Goals for the season would be to play as much as possible and prove to everyone, and myself, that I belong.
Q: What is something that people would think is unique about you?
A: Nothing really jumps out to be honest, and it’s really nothing out the ordinary for me, I'm just very laid back and to myself.
Q: What school finished second in your recruitment?
A: It came down to UCLA and K-State.
Q: Which current assistant coach are you closest with?
A: Coach I am closest with? Probably Coach (Mike) Tui, we get along really well both being from the west coast .
Q: What advice would you give to younger recruits now that you have gone through it?
A: Advice I would give younger recruits would be to give every school a chance and stay patient because they could surprise you. For example, I would of never thought of being a Cali kid going to Kansas State, but it felt like it was the right place to be.