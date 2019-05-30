It's time to get to know some new Wildcats! Over the rest of the month the KSO staff will be bringing you brief Q&A's with the incoming freshman yet to arrive on campus. Time to take a look at California prospect Kenyon Reed.

Q: When do you plan to get to Manhattan? A: I plan on arriving to Manhattan June 6th. Q: What is your height and weight? A: 5-11, 164 last time I went to the doctor. Q: Who are the fellow recruits/commits you speak with the most? A: The commit I talk to most would probably be Thomas Grayson mostly; he’s one of my roommates Q: What have you been working on since your season ended? A: I have been working on my speed, just making sure that doesn’t go anywhere, I’ve been in track during the football off season.

Q: What is the No. 1 thing about K-State that won you over? A: What won me over at K-State was definitely the coaches and Wildcat community. Q: What are your goals for your first season at Kansas State? A: Goals for the season would be to play as much as possible and prove to everyone, and myself, that I belong. Q: What is something that people would think is unique about you? A: Nothing really jumps out to be honest, and it’s really nothing out the ordinary for me, I'm just very laid back and to myself.