Freshman Files: Kenyon Reed

Matt Hall • KStateOnline.com
Managing Editor

It's time to get to know some new Wildcats! Over the rest of the month the KSO staff will be bringing you brief Q&A's with the incoming freshman yet to arrive on campus.

Time to take a look at California prospect Kenyon Reed.

Q: When do you plan to get to Manhattan?

A: I plan on arriving to Manhattan June 6th.

Q: What is your height and weight?

A: 5-11, 164 last time I went to the doctor.

Q: Who are the fellow recruits/commits you speak with the most?

A: The commit I talk to most would probably be Thomas Grayson mostly; he’s one of my roommates

Q: What have you been working on since your season ended?

A: I have been working on my speed, just making sure that doesn’t go anywhere, I’ve been in track during the football off season.

Q: What is the No. 1 thing about K-State that won you over?

A: What won me over at K-State was definitely the coaches and Wildcat community.

Q: What are your goals for your first season at Kansas State?

A: Goals for the season would be to play as much as possible and prove to everyone, and myself, that I belong.

Q: What is something that people would think is unique about you?

A: Nothing really jumps out to be honest, and it’s really nothing out the ordinary for me, I'm just very laid back and to myself.

Q: What school finished second in your recruitment?

A: It came down to UCLA and K-State.

Q: Which current assistant coach are you closest with?

A: Coach I am closest with? Probably Coach (Mike) Tui, we get along really well both being from the west coast .

Q: What advice would you give to younger recruits now that you have gone through it?

A: Advice I would give younger recruits would be to give every school a chance and stay patient because they could surprise you. For example, I would of never thought of being a Cali kid going to Kansas State, but it felt like it was the right place to be.

