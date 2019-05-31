It's time to get to know some new Wildcats! Over the rest of the month the KSO staff will be bringing you brief Q&A's with the incoming freshman yet to arrive on campus. Our next edition features running back Jacardia Wright.

Q: When do you plan to get to Manhattan? A: June 10th. Q: What is your height and weight? A: Right now, I'm 5-foot-11 and 210 pounds. Q: Who are the fellow recruits/commits you speak with the most? A: I just speak to coach (Brian) Anderson and coach (Taylor) Braet.

Q: What have you been working on since your season ended? A: I've been working on my speed, agility and my strength. Q: What is the No. 1 thing about K-State that won you over? A: I loved the coaches and the academic excellence. Their facilities were top-notch. I fit in with the players on the team, too. Q: What are your goals for your first season at Kansas State? A: I want to get a lot of time on the field and I want to keep up in the classroom.