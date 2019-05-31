Freshman Files: Jacardia Wright
It's time to get to know some new Wildcats! Over the rest of the month the KSO staff will be bringing you brief Q&A's with the incoming freshman yet to arrive on campus.
Our next edition features running back Jacardia Wright.
Q: When do you plan to get to Manhattan?
A: June 10th.
Q: What is your height and weight?
A: Right now, I'm 5-foot-11 and 210 pounds.
Q: Who are the fellow recruits/commits you speak with the most?
A: I just speak to coach (Brian) Anderson and coach (Taylor) Braet.
Q: What have you been working on since your season ended?
A: I've been working on my speed, agility and my strength.
Q: What is the No. 1 thing about K-State that won you over?
A: I loved the coaches and the academic excellence. Their facilities were top-notch. I fit in with the players on the team, too.
Q: What are your goals for your first season at Kansas State?
A: I want to get a lot of time on the field and I want to keep up in the classroom.
Q: What is something that people would think is unique about you?
A: I think I have great leadership and a great attitude.
Q: What school finished second in your recruitment?
A: Purdue.
Q: Which current assistant coach are you closest with?
A: Coach Anderson, easily.