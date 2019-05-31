News More News
Freshman Files: Jacardia Wright

Incoming freshman RB Jacardia Wright with assistant Brian Anderson
It's time to get to know some new Wildcats! Over the rest of the month the KSO staff will be bringing you brief Q&A's with the incoming freshman yet to arrive on campus.

Our next edition features running back Jacardia Wright.

Q: When do you plan to get to Manhattan?

A: June 10th.

Q: What is your height and weight?

A: Right now, I'm 5-foot-11 and 210 pounds.

Q: Who are the fellow recruits/commits you speak with the most?

A: I just speak to coach (Brian) Anderson and coach (Taylor) Braet.

Q: What have you been working on since your season ended?

A: I've been working on my speed, agility and my strength.

Q: What is the No. 1 thing about K-State that won you over?

A: I loved the coaches and the academic excellence. Their facilities were top-notch. I fit in with the players on the team, too.

Q: What are your goals for your first season at Kansas State?

A: I want to get a lot of time on the field and I want to keep up in the classroom.

Q: What is something that people would think is unique about you?

A: I think I have great leadership and a great attitude.

Q: What school finished second in your recruitment?

A: Purdue.

Q: Which current assistant coach are you closest with?

A: Coach Anderson, easily.

