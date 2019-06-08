It's time to get to know some new Wildcats! Over the rest of the month the KSO staff will be bringing you brief Q&A's with the incoming freshman yet to arrive on campus. Up next is defensive lineman Cooper Beebe of Piper.

Q: When do you plan to get to Manhattan? A: June 9th Q: What is your height and weight? A: 6-foot-3, 330 pounds Q: Who are the fellow recruits/commits you speak with the most? A: Trevor (Stange) and Konner (Fox). Q: What have you been working on since your season ended? A: Recovering from my injury.

Q: What is the No. 1 thing about K-State that won you over? A: The sense of family among the players and staff. Q: What are your goals for your first season at Kansas State? A: Bulk up and learn the defense. Q: What is something that people would think is unique about you? A: I don’t like to eat steak.

Q: What school finished second in your recruitment? A: Minnesota Q: Which current assistant coach are you closest with? A: Coach (Collin) Klein Q: What advice would you give to younger recruits now that you have gone through it? A: Focus on team camps that you are interested in playing at. Don’t waste your time going to camps that you're not interested in, they just want your money.