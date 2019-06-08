News More News
Freshman Files: Cooper Beebe

Cooper Beebe, shown at a Rivals camp prior to his seniors season. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Matt Hall • KStateOnline
@Matthew_D_Hall
Managing Editor

It's time to get to know some new Wildcats! Over the rest of the month the KSO staff will be bringing you brief Q&A's with the incoming freshman yet to arrive on campus.

Up next is defensive lineman Cooper Beebe of Piper.

Q: When do you plan to get to Manhattan?

A: June 9th

Q: What is your height and weight?

A: 6-foot-3, 330 pounds

Q: Who are the fellow recruits/commits you speak with the most?

A: Trevor (Stange) and Konner (Fox).

Q: What have you been working on since your season ended?

A: Recovering from my injury.

Q: What is the No. 1 thing about K-State that won you over?

A: The sense of family among the players and staff.

Q: What are your goals for your first season at Kansas State?

A: Bulk up and learn the defense.

Q: What is something that people would think is unique about you?

A: I don’t like to eat steak.

Q: What school finished second in your recruitment?

A: Minnesota

Q: Which current assistant coach are you closest with?

A: Coach (Collin) Klein

Q: What advice would you give to younger recruits now that you have gone through it?

A: Focus on team camps that you are interested in playing at. Don’t waste your time going to camps that you're not interested in, they just want your money.

Jlo9gr0wnbrxl1qev9qn
Beebe shown with K-State quarterbacks coach Collin Klein.
