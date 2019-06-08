Freshman Files: Cooper Beebe
It's time to get to know some new Wildcats! Over the rest of the month the KSO staff will be bringing you brief Q&A's with the incoming freshman yet to arrive on campus.
Up next is defensive lineman Cooper Beebe of Piper.
Q: When do you plan to get to Manhattan?
A: June 9th
Q: What is your height and weight?
A: 6-foot-3, 330 pounds
Q: Who are the fellow recruits/commits you speak with the most?
A: Trevor (Stange) and Konner (Fox).
Q: What have you been working on since your season ended?
A: Recovering from my injury.
Q: What is the No. 1 thing about K-State that won you over?
A: The sense of family among the players and staff.
Q: What are your goals for your first season at Kansas State?
A: Bulk up and learn the defense.
Q: What is something that people would think is unique about you?
A: I don’t like to eat steak.
Q: What school finished second in your recruitment?
A: Minnesota
Q: Which current assistant coach are you closest with?
A: Coach (Collin) Klein
Q: What advice would you give to younger recruits now that you have gone through it?
A: Focus on team camps that you are interested in playing at. Don’t waste your time going to camps that you're not interested in, they just want your money.