Freshman Files: Keenan Garber
It's time to get to know some new Wildcats! Over the rest of the month the KSO staff will be bringing you brief Q&A's with the incoming freshman yet to arrive on campus.
The latest edition features wide receiver Keenan Garber.
Q: When do you plan to get to Manhattan?
A: I move in on June 6th.
Q: What is your height and weight?
A: I'm 6-foot and 170 pounds.
Q: Who are the fellow recruits/commits you speak with the most?
A: I talk the most with Jax Dineen and Pak (Ekow Boye-Doe).
Q: What have you been working on since your season ended?
A: I've just been working on my strength and speed.
Q: What is the No. 1 thing about K-State that won you over?
A: The family aspect of K-State is what reeled me in.
Q: What are your goals for your first season at Kansas State?
A: My goals for the season are to just get to know the players and coaches and to improve from where I started.
Q: What is something that people would think is unique about you?
A: My speed and moves on the field.
Q: What school finished second in your recruitment?
A: Kansas State came first, and everyone else was second.
Q: Which current assistant coach are you closest with?
A: I'm closest with coach (Taylor) Braet and coach (Collin) Klein.
Q: What advice would you give to younger recruits now that you have gone through it?
A: Pick the school that wants you the most and that fits you the best.