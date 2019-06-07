News More News
Freshman Files: Keenan Garber

Incoming freshman receiver Keenan Garber of Lawrence Free State
Derek Young • KStateOnline
@dyoungrivals
Recruiting Analyst

It's time to get to know some new Wildcats! Over the rest of the month the KSO staff will be bringing you brief Q&A's with the incoming freshman yet to arrive on campus.

The latest edition features wide receiver Keenan Garber.

Q: When do you plan to get to Manhattan?

A: I move in on June 6th.

Q: What is your height and weight?

A: I'm 6-foot and 170 pounds.

Q: Who are the fellow recruits/commits you speak with the most?

A: I talk the most with Jax Dineen and Pak (Ekow Boye-Doe).

Q: What have you been working on since your season ended?

A: I've just been working on my strength and speed.

Q: What is the No. 1 thing about K-State that won you over?

A: The family aspect of K-State is what reeled me in.

Q: What are your goals for your first season at Kansas State?

A: My goals for the season are to just get to know the players and coaches and to improve from where I started.

Q: What is something that people would think is unique about you?

A: My speed and moves on the field.

Q: What school finished second in your recruitment?

A: Kansas State came first, and everyone else was second.

Q: Which current assistant coach are you closest with?

A: I'm closest with coach (Taylor) Braet and coach (Collin) Klein.

Q: What advice would you give to younger recruits now that you have gone through it?

A: Pick the school that wants you the most and that fits you the best.

