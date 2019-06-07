It's time to get to know some new Wildcats! Over the rest of the month the KSO staff will be bringing you brief Q&A's with the incoming freshman yet to arrive on campus.

Q: When do you plan to get to Manhattan?

A: I move in on June 6th.

Q: What is your height and weight?

A: I'm 6-foot and 170 pounds.

Q: Who are the fellow recruits/commits you speak with the most?

A: I talk the most with Jax Dineen and Pak (Ekow Boye-Doe).

Q: What have you been working on since your season ended?

A: I've just been working on my strength and speed.