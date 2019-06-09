News More News
Freshman Files: Jax Dineen

Incoming Kansas State freshman fullback Jax Dineen (Derek Young/KStateOnline)
Derek Young • KStateOnline
@dyoungrivals
Recruiting Analyst

It's time to get to know some new Wildcats! Over the rest of the month the KSO staff will be bringing you brief Q&A's with the incoming freshman yet to arrive on campus.

It's time for the fullback, Jax Dineen, to get some love.

Q: When do you plan to get to Manhattan?

A: I move in on either June 6 or June 7.

Q: What is your height and weight?

A: I am 5-foot-10 1/2 and 238 pounds.

Q: Who are the fellow recruits/commits you speak with the most?

A: I obviously talk with Keenan (Garber) every day. I also speak quite a bit with Joshua Youngblood.

Q: What have you been working on since your season ended?

A: I've just been getting ready for the summer and working on my agility.

Q: What is the No. 1 thing about K-State that won you over?

A: It was either the family environment or the new coaching staff.

Q: What are your goals for your first season at Kansas State?

A: I want to get on the field as much as possible. I just want to do what's best for the team.

Q: What is something that people would think is unique about you?

A: My whole family is pretty much full of KU athletics graduates. But I'm choosing my own way. I'm going to K-State.

Q: What school finished second in your recruitment?

A: KU and North Dakota State were also in the running.

Q: Which current assistant coach are you closest with?

A: I'd say I'm very close with coach (Courtney) Messingham. I was able to talk to him a lot at North Dakota State when he was there.

Q: What advice would you give to younger recruits now that you have gone through it?

A: Pick out the real from the fake news in recruiting. See who genuinely cares about you and isn't just trying to trap you into their program.

Jax! (Derek Young/KSO)
