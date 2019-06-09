It's time to get to know some new Wildcats! Over the rest of the month the KSO staff will be bringing you brief Q&A's with the incoming freshman yet to arrive on campus. It's time for the fullback, Jax Dineen, to get some love.

Q: When do you plan to get to Manhattan? A: I move in on either June 6 or June 7. Q: What is your height and weight? A: I am 5-foot-10 1/2 and 238 pounds. Q: Who are the fellow recruits/commits you speak with the most? A: I obviously talk with Keenan (Garber) every day. I also speak quite a bit with Joshua Youngblood. Q: What have you been working on since your season ended? A: I've just been getting ready for the summer and working on my agility.

Q: What is the No. 1 thing about K-State that won you over? A: It was either the family environment or the new coaching staff. Q: What are your goals for your first season at Kansas State? A: I want to get on the field as much as possible. I just want to do what's best for the team. Q: What is something that people would think is unique about you? A: My whole family is pretty much full of KU athletics graduates. But I'm choosing my own way. I'm going to K-State.

Q: What school finished second in your recruitment? A: KU and North Dakota State were also in the running. Q: Which current assistant coach are you closest with? A: I'd say I'm very close with coach (Courtney) Messingham. I was able to talk to him a lot at North Dakota State when he was there. Q: What advice would you give to younger recruits now that you have gone through it? A: Pick out the real from the fake news in recruiting. See who genuinely cares about you and isn't just trying to trap you into their program.